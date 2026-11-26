Supporters in Virginia celebrate the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust, born after the 2005 earthquake, as founder Choudhary Muhammad Hussain Akhtar presses ahead with a planned 500-bed hospital near Mirpur.

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia/LAHORE: The Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), founded after the 2005 earthquake with 35 children in a rented building in Mirpur, marked its 21st anniversary with a tribute in the Washington suburbs on Sunday, as diaspora supporters praised founder Choudhary Muhammad Hussain Akhtar and the charity’s planned Rs12.5 billion hospital at Jatlan.

The reception in Falls Church, Virginia, titled “Blessed Journey of Umrah and Visit to KORT”, welcomed home KORT North America board member Sardar Zarif Khan and his friend Akram Butt, who performed Umrah before attending the anniversary celebrations in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. The account of the evening was compiled by Kashmiri-American activist Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai.

A pilgrimage first

Zarif Khan said poor health and difficulty walking had kept him from planning the pilgrimage for years, until Akhtar’s insistent invitation to the anniversary persuaded him to travel and to perform Umrah on the way. Butt, only just back from his own pilgrimage, agreed at once to accompany and assist him, and Khan said that help through the crowds allowed him to kiss the Hajr-e-Aswad three times and to pray for more than 25 minutes in Riyaz-ul-Jannah in Madinah.

Children who ran the show

More than 1,000 guests attended the celebrations in Mirpur, where KORT’s own children, some now grown up, welcomed visitors, ran the reception, moderated sessions, staged dramas and mounted art and culture exhibitions. Videos shown in Virginia captured toddlers running into Akhtar’s lap and calling him “Abu Ji”, scenes that moved some guests to tears.

In his keynote in Mirpur, Akhtar said KORT was never about personal recognition, money or publicity, but about ensuring that children who had lost parents did not also lose dignity, education and a secure future. The trust has grown into education, residential care, healthcare, food aid, shelter, clean water and disability support, and now serves tens of thousands of children across Pakistan through its wider programmes, he said.

The hospital at Jatlan

The hospital at Jatlan, on the road from Mirpur, is intended to give poor patients access to quality care regardless of their means. KORT has described it in fundraising appeals as a planned 500-bed facility, and UK diaspora events in 2024 raised pledges towards a £32 million budget, close to the rupee figure now cited.

Speakers in Virginia stressed that donors deserve to see what their money achieves, pointing to the trust’s residential and educational facilities and the confidence of its children as evidence. KORT is a registered charity in the United Kingdom, and supporters describe it as running a 100% donation policy.

Akhtar, speaking by telephone from England, thanked donors and volunteers and invited members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora to visit the trust. Sardar Shoaib Irshad, general secretary of the Kashmir American Welfare Association, compered the event and showed highlights from Mirpur, where Pakistani-American businessman Sajad Tarar was chief guest.

KORT USA chief executive Saqib Javed Raja thanked guests, and the evening closed with a prayer led by Dr Zafar Noori. More than a dozen community leaders spoke. Fai, who also writes on the Kashmir dispute, joined calls last month for the world to settle it.