Crowd-sourced Numbeo index puts Lahore ahead of New York, London, Paris and New Delhi as AI cameras, e-challans, the Ring Road, heritage revival and a green drive reshape the city, though smog, abductions and funding gaps remain unfinished work.

LAHORE: Lahore now ranks as a safer city than New York, London, Paris and New Delhi on Numbeo’s mid-2026 crime index, a milestone that Punjab officials say proves a decade of policing, transport and civic spending has changed how the provincial capital feels to the people who live in it and to the visitors it hopes to attract.

Lahore scored 36.2 on the crowd-sourced database’s Crime Index and 63.8 on its Safety Index, an improvement on the 36.8 and 63.2 it recorded a year earlier. By the same measure, New York stood at 50.8, London at 55.3, Paris at 57.9 and New Delhi at 59.0, while Karachi registered about 57.7. Islamabad, at 30.8, remained the safest Pakistani city on the list.

A lower crime score means respondents perceive less crime, and the gap between Lahore and the Western capitals it now outranks is wide, at roughly 15 to 22 points. For a city that a generation ago was associated abroad with bomb blasts and street crime, the comparison carries a weight that goes beyond the figures themselves.

Numbeo is not a police record. It builds its scores from surveys and user submissions on theft, violent crime, corruption and whether people feel safe walking alone by day and at night. The results therefore track perception, and they can be shaped by the number and mix of people who respond.

That caveat matters, and The Lahore Times has reported it before. Official numbers in the city do not always point in one direction: the city’s police chief says serious crime is down 47% this year, yet reported abductions of women rose to 5,380 in the first ten months of 2026 from 4,888 a year earlier. As this newspaper found last week, different police datasets tell different stories about the same streets.

Even so, perception is what tourists, investors and returning expatriates act on. A city that its own residents rate as safe after dark is one where families stay out later, shops stay open longer and visitors book a second trip.

Cameras that changed the beat

At the centre of the claim is the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), whose command centre on Qurban Lines in Lahore began as a single-city project and has grown into a provincial network. The authority says its artificial-intelligence cameras have cut crime in Lahore by about 74%.

Emergency call data point the same way. Crime-related calls to the city’s 15 helpline fell from 76,710 in the first nine months of 2023 to 51,352 in the same period of 2024 and to 34,360 in 2025, according to official figures. Car theft, once a daily headline, has dropped sharply too: car thefts in Lahore are down about 70%, though the decline in motorcycle theft is slowing.

On Aug 14 this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated an integrated Safe City system covering all 41 districts of Punjab and two tehsils, linking 43 cities to the same platform. Provincial officials put the number of cameras at more than 14,500. In practice, the network now finds stolen cars on its own; in one recent case, Safe City alerts led to the recovery of eight wanted vehicles in a single operation.

Operators monitor live feeds at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority command centre in Lahore. (Photo: PSCA/Handout)

A city that now pays its traffic fines

The same cameras are reshaping how Lahore drives. Automatic number plate recognition cameras can detect 19 kinds of traffic violation, from running red lights to riding without a helmet, and the resulting e-challans arrive without a warden in sight.

Enforcement has teeth. Unpaid fines now follow motorists into government offices, with challan defaulters barred from excise and Khidmat Markaz services, and one motorcyclist was recently caught with 113 unpaid e-challans and fined Rs190,000. Rush-hour gridlock on Ferozepur Road and Canal Road, however, remains a daily test.

A ring around the city

Lahore’s growth has also been steered outward by the Lahore Ring Road, which carries heavy freight around the city rather than through it. Its southern loop took a major step in May 2024 with the opening of SL-3, an 8 km section from Adda Plot to Maraka on Multan Road that includes what officials describe as Punjab’s largest interchange.

The next link, SL-4, an approximately 18 km stretch from Multan Road to Nazir Labana near Sharaqpur, was approved in April this year at a cost of more than Rs45 billion. Once complete, it will bring the city close to a closed orbital loop. The road is also a testing ground for cleaner services: Lahore recently put Pakistan’s first electric sweeper truck on the Ring Road.

The old city, restored for new visitors

Safety has made heritage tourism viable again. The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is running an Rs64 billion programme to restore between 2,300 and 2,700 building facades across the old city, of which about Rs30 billion has been released, with a target completion of end-2027. Earlier phases restored the 1.6 km Shahi Guzargah, the royal route from Delhi Gate to Lahore Fort, and, with the Aga Khan Cultural Service, the Wazir Khan Mosque and the Shahi Hammam.

A newer body, the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival, is restoring Delhi, Taxali, Mochi and Shah Alam gates, and an Rs1.097 billion project is reviving Old Anarkali. Night-time heritage walks have returned, and the WCLA’s History by Night tour resumed in September, a programme that would have been hard to sell to foreigners a decade ago.

The work is not without strain. Earlier in October that a funds shortage was slowing Phase I of the facade project, a reminder that ambition and budgets do not always move at the same speed, according to reports.

The restored Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore’s Walled City. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA)

Clean, green and in bloom

Visitors arriving from the airport now pass flower-lined medians. The Parks and Horticulture Authority says flower beds across Lahore have grown 46% this season, part of a wider greening drive that also serves as a buffer during the smog months.

Under the province’s Suthra Punjab sanitation programme, waste crews are now being rated by the public, with QR codes that let citizens score cleaning teams on their own street. Electric buses are part of the same push, with the province targeting 3,000 electric buses by June 2027.

A ship on the canal, and a city for IT

Some projects are designed to give Lahore a new skyline of attractions. At Jallo Mor on the Lahore Canal, the Parks and Horticulture Authority is building a three-storey ship-shaped restaurant that will seat about 200 diners and charge no entry fee. Construction began in January, work on its kitchen started in September, and the deputy commissioner reviewed the final design in July. Officials expect it to open in 2026, though no opening date had been announced at the time of writing.

On the southern edge of the city, beside the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, the 853-acre Nawaz Sharif IT City holds a Special Technology Zones Authority licence granted in August 2025. Its first landmark, the Celestia IT and Office Tower, is under construction, and a 50-acre Film City was announced in April. The Central Business District Punjab, which runs the project under chief executive Imran Amin, is pitching it to software exporters, start-ups and freelancers.

An artist’s impression of the Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore. (Image: Habib Construction Services Limited/Facebook)

The politics of a safer city

Much of this agenda carries the stamp of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose supporters have taken to calling her a “Super CM” for the pace at which projects are announced and opened. She has repeatedly cited falling crime as a measure of her government, and earlier this month pointed to a 41% fall in Lahore crime as police faced a performance deadline. Critics in the opposition say the focus on Lahore leaves smaller districts behind and that headline projects can outrun the maintenance budgets that keep them working.

The message the provincial government wants the world to hear is simple: Pakistan is no longer walking, it is running. The Numbeo ranking gives that message an international reference point at a time when the country is courting tourists, and Lahore has been named Pakistan’s eco-tourism capital for 2027, with Basant and the Lahore Biennale on the calendar.

Still needs fixing

Lahore’s air remains its weakest point. Smog that peaked at an AQI of 647 this month has eased, but pollution is still about eight times the World Health Organization limit, a hazard that no camera network can police. Rising abduction reports, slowing motorcycle-theft gains and stretched heritage budgets are the other items on the list.

For now, the city that once had to explain itself to the world can point to a global table where it sits above New York and Paris. Keeping that place will depend less on rankings than on whether the residents who answer the next survey still feel safe walking home at night.