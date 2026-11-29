Minister hands out prizes at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute event, attended by cricket greats, which also campaigned for organ donation.

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has called for sports galas in every hospital in the province, saying doctors and hospital managers need physical activity as much as their patients, as he handed out prizes at the PKLI Sports Gala 2026 in Lahore on Saturday.

Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed, international umpire Aleem Dar and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq also attended the event at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre, where the minister gave prizes to the best performers.

Khokhar said holding sports at a major health institution was a commendable idea, and that galas promoted a healthy lifestyle as well as sport. Physical fitness and mental well-being mattered especially for health workers, he said, and sport reduced stress and built teamwork.

“A healthy body leads to a healthy mind,” he said, urging that sport become part of daily life. Active sports grounds would give young people a chance to show their talent, he added, and the Punjab government was working to expand sporting facilities, including the Maryam Nawaz Sports City.

The gala also ran an awareness campaign on organ donation, a central issue for PKLI, the country’s leading public transplant centre. Pakistan has low rates of deceased organ donation, and most transplants still depend on living relatives. Punjab has announced a free kidney and liver transplant programme.

Khokhar congratulated the PKLI administration and praised the enthusiasm of the players.