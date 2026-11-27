As women head nearly one in four households after three years of war, widows, pregnant mothers and girls describe hunger, unsafe toilets and scarce health care, while a charity builds camps for widows and orphans.

GAZA: Weeks after the first winter storm flooded tens of thousands of tents across the Gaza Strip, women who now carry their families alone are facing hunger, repeated displacement and a collapsing health system, with widows, pregnant women and girls among the hardest hit.

The storm that hit Gaza from Nov. 6 flooded about 70,000 tents within 12 hours, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. A woman and four children were killed when a landslide struck tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, the territory’s Civil Defence said.

For Gaza’s women, the crisis no longer ends with the war itself or with early widowhood. It has become a humanitarian emergency that has left hundreds of thousands of women to provide for their families and raise children alone, amid repeated displacement, a lack of shelter, shortages of food and clean water and deteriorating health services.

More than 38,000 women and girls have been killed since October 2023 and about 11,700 left with injuries so severe that they live with lifelong disabilities, according to UN Women, which estimates that nearly 50,000 women and girls, one in 21, have been killed or severely injured. With rehabilitation, treatment and specialised care in short supply, the burden on injured women and their families will last for years. A ceasefire has eased the bombardment, but UN Women says households headed by women still face harsher displacement, unsafe shelter and shortages.

Camps built for widows, orphans and the elderly

Vicki Roob, director of international affairs at Life for Relief and Development, a U.S.-based charity working in Gaza, said one of the most significant social shifts documented by UN Women is that women now head an estimated 86,290 households in Gaza. That is nearly one in four, double the pre-war rate of one in nine. Roob said her organisation ranked fifth among charities working in Palestine during the war in Charity Navigator’s ratings.

“These women are responsible not only for providing food and daily needs, but also for finding shelter, protecting their children, keeping them in education and looking after their physical and mental health, all without a steady income,” she said.

Abu Suhaib, director of Life’s office in Gaza, said the charity had treated women as its first priority since the start of the war, especially widows left with no one to provide for them. That thinking led to organised tent camps spread across the northern, central and southern parts of the Strip.

“We set up nine tent camps in total, housing 62,000 families,” he said. The tents keep out the summer heat and the winter rain and cold, and can be moved when families are forced to flee again. Each camp has several toilets to protect the safety and privacy of women and girls, and women receive dignity kits along with food parcels.

Life also distributes cooked meals, meat, canned food parcels, drinking water, water tanks, medicines and hospital supplies across Gaza, he said.

The charity supports women by sponsoring their orphaned children, providing shopping vouchers to cover the children’s needs, helping them stay in school, and supplying winter clothing, heating and protection from heat, insects and rainwater, including for women living outside the camps. Solar panels and fuel generators allow medical check-ups for women and orphans who need full medical care.

Life for Relief and Development staff hand winter clothes and shoes to a girl and her mother inside a tent in the Gaza Strip. (FILE PHOTO)

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

Dr Amal al-Sharabi, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at a hospital in central Gaza, said pregnant and breastfeeding women face mounting health problems because medical centres have been destroyed, medicines and supplies are scarce, and hospitals and specialist care are hard to reach.

Mothers face malnutrition, anaemia, high blood pressure, bleeding and infection, she said, while antenatal monitoring, safe delivery and postnatal care remain inadequate. “More than 3,950 miscarriages have been recorded this year alone, and the rate of caesarean births has reached 49.2%,” she said.

The danger does not end at birth. Mothers struggle to get proper food and postnatal care, and essential supplies for newborns are unavailable, adding to their physical and psychological strain.

About 790,000 women and girls face crisis levels of food insecurity, al-Sharabi said, and many mothers eat less, or give part of their own meals to their children, so the children can eat. Without clean drinking water, cooking fuel or the means to prepare food, a safe and balanced diet has become a daily struggle, especially in camps that lack basic services.

Life’s team has supplied pregnant women with vitamin-rich food and essential medicines, and nursing mothers with nutritious infant formula and everything their babies need, so that mothers can feel some measure of calm and security, she said.

Periods and toilets, the hidden hardship

Fatima, a volunteer with Life’s Gaza team, said personal hygiene and menstruation are among the aspects of the crisis that receive least attention in media coverage.

“About 700,000 women and girls are struggling to manage their periods because of shortages of sanitary pads, clean water, bathing facilities and adequate toilets,” she said. The problem is worst in shelters and crowded tent camps, where women and girls have neither privacy nor safe sanitation.

Some women cut back on water or change the times they use toilets to avoid crowds and danger, she said, which harms their health and dignity and their ability to go about daily life safely. Using sanitation facilities, collecting aid and even moving around shelters safely and with dignity is difficult.

Those most at risk are women with disabilities, older women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, adolescent girls and women living without a partner or family support, she said.

Dignity kits for women are laid out for distribution at a Life for Relief and Development warehouse in Gaza. (FILE PHOTO)

Disability and old age, a double burden

Hanan al-Tatar, a Turkey-based human rights activist, said the war’s effects fall twice as hard on women with disabilities and older women, who struggle to move around and to reach aid and health services, while many shelters are not equipped for their needs.

A woman who uses a wheelchair may be unable to reach a toilet or a water and food distribution point, she said, while older women need continuous medicine, medical care and help with daily tasks. Women left permanently disabled by the war face further obstacles in getting rehabilitation, treatment and assistive devices, and find it hard to return to work or support themselves.

Humanitarian aid, she said, must go beyond general distributions of food and basic goods and take account of women’s and girls’ different needs according to age, health, physical ability and family circumstances.

Voices from the camps

Shireen, a mother of nine, said she lived comfortably with her husband before the war. “Suddenly, after losing my husband, my sister and her husband, I became responsible for these children,” she said.

“In our area it is not easy for women to go out like men to meet their needs. I am afraid to go out looking for aid. Where would I leave the little ones?” Repeated displacement had sapped her strength, concentration and health, she said, but food parcels had spared her the humiliation of begging every day for food for the orphans.

Sarah, 22, who supports her parents and six orphaned children, said she struggles every day simply to survive. “I am constantly afraid that I will fail to protect my family from hunger or cold. There is no one to help me,” she said. “When God granted me a tent in Life’s camps, I felt safe, because I finally had something that helps me live.”

Fadwa said living in a Life camp had given her a dignified life, but women outside the camps urgently need medicines, medical supplies, antenatal care, safe delivery and postnatal services, treatment for anaemia and malnutrition, and proper food and supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding women and children.

Sanitary pads, hygiene items and underwear should be distributed, she said, along with clean water, bathing facilities and safe toilets that protect women’s privacy. This winter, women need adequate shelter, tents, blankets and safe spaces that protect them and their daughters from violence and exploitation.

Psychological and social support for women, mothers and children is vital, Fadwa said, as is urgent cash assistance for women who head households, along with jobs and small business opportunities to help them stand on their own feet and support for girls to return to school in a safe learning environment.

In Pakistan, support for the Palestinian people cuts across party lines, and Islamabad has long called for an independent Palestinian state. For the women of Gaza entering a fourth winter in tents, the most pressing need is shelter that does not flood.

Reporting by Tasneem Elridi in Gaza; Translated from Urdu and edited by Nayab Siddiqui.