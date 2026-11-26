Federal Education Foundation and Teach the World sign an MoU for community learning centres where facilitators guide children through gamified literacy and numeracy apps, a first step towards a national network.

LAHORE: A business-backed education foundation chaired by former caretaker commerce minister Dr Gohar Ejaz will open its first five tablet-based Digital MicroSchools in Lahore under an agreement with Teach the World Foundation (TTWF), aiming eventually to build a nationwide network for children who have never been to school.

The Federal Education Foundation (FEF) and TTWF signed a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony in Lahore on Tuesday. FEF will provide the organisational framework and governance, through a board drawn from all four provinces, while TTWF will run the educational strategy, digital learning model and implementation. Operational details are to be settled in the coming weeks.

How a micro-school works

Each micro-school is a small community facility where trained facilitators guide children through gamified learning apps on tablets. Pupils move at their own pace towards basic literacy and numeracy, a model meant to let children who never enrolled, or who dropped out, start learning quickly and keep attending.

Ejaz said he was determined to end illiteracy in Pakistan by bringing every out-of-school child into a learning centre, and called the agreement a milestone towards that goal.

TTWF founder Shafiq Khan said the foundation’s schools had shown, community after community, that children who had never seen a classroom could begin reading and doing basic maths within months, and that the partnership gave the model the reach to grow from a regional footprint into a national effort. President Arshad Anis described it as an institutional partnership rather than a one-off project, saying no single organisation could solve the crisis alone.

TTWF, a non-profit founded in 2016, says it supports more than 25,000 students across over 250 digital schools in Pakistan, with independent assessments showing gains in foundational learning, including encouraging results among girls. It has worked in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and signed a similar micro-school agreement with the Sindh Education Foundation in 2023.

The scale of the challenge

The scale of the task is vast. The partners put the number of out-of-school children at more than 26 million. UNICEF estimates 25.1 million children aged 5 to 16 are out of school, 9.7 million of them in Punjab, and Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number.

Federal and provincial governments approved a National Education Action Plan in January to cut the total over five years. In Punjab, an estimated six million children are working, many of them outside any classroom.