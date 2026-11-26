Chief minister tells 25,000 beneficiaries at Multan Cricket Stadium that 135,000 houses are complete and 150,000 nearly done, figures that sit awkwardly with the government’s own Nov. 3 briefing and its claim of zero defaults.

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif told about 25,000 beneficiaries of the province’s interest-free housing scheme in Multan on Thursday that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had directed her government to double its five-year target to one million homes, as she put completed houses at 135,000 with another 150,000 nearly finished.

Addressing the crowd at Multan Cricket Stadium, Maryam congratulated families who had spent their lives in rented houses and now owned their homes, and thanked the people of south Punjab for their support. She credited her father with initiating Apni Chhat Apna Ghar and conveyed his congratulations to the beneficiaries.

The provincial government said more than 26,000 beneficiaries from 18 districts attended. Maryam toured every enclosure, shook hands with women in the beneficiaries’ stand and waved back at slogan-chanting supporters, while a documentary and an anthem on the scheme were screened. Housing Minister Bilal Yasin presented a progress report, and many in the crowd held up photographs of their newly built homes during a tribute to Nawaz Sharif.

Figures that keep moving

The numbers announced in Multan do not sit easily with those the government released three weeks ago. At a review meeting on Nov. 3, officials told the chief minister that more than 225,000 loans had been disbursed, 128,718 houses completed and 62,600 were nearing completion, with 171,597 borrowers receiving their second instalment and 97.6% of instalments, worth Rs22.29 billion, recovered.

Completions have since risen by about 6,300, a plausible pace. But the number of houses described as nearly finished has more than doubled to 150,000, and completed plus near-complete homes now add up to 285,000, more than the roughly 250,000 families the chief minister said were linked to the programme. A day earlier, at the provincial cabinet, she had cited completion of a target of building 250,000 houses. The categories may be counted differently, but the government has not published a reconciled breakdown.

Maryam also said not a single beneficiary had defaulted on repayments, while the Nov. 3 briefing put recovery at 97.6% of instalments due. The gap could reflect late payments rather than defaults, but officials have not explained it. The Lahore Times has previously examined how the chief minister’s headline claims compare with her government’s own paperwork.

How the scheme works

Launched in August 2024, the programme lends families up to Rs1.5 million interest-free to build on small plots they already own, repayable in monthly instalments. Maryam said many households now pay less in instalments than they once paid in rent, and that the government does not take plots as collateral because it trusts the people.

That design leaves out the poorest renters: families without land of their own remain outside the scheme. The province approved a fresh round of applications on Nov. 3 after more than 1.7 million people registered on its portal, and loans had reached Rs284 billion by mid-October.

Maryam called it one of the most affordable housing programmes in the world and said Azerbaijan, Muscat and UN-Habitat had recognised it, a reference that includes the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour she received in Muscat in October.

The cost of doubling

Nawaz’s directive would raise the goal from 500,000 to one million homes. At the Rs1.5 million ceiling, financing another 500,000 houses could require up to Rs750 billion in additional loan capital, though repayments from existing borrowers would recycle part of that money back into new loans.

The provincial push runs alongside the federal Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program, under which banks have approved Rs560 billion in subsidised mortgages, giving Punjab households two state-backed routes to home ownership.

Thousands of families would spend the winter of 2026 in their own homes, the chief minister said, promising thousands more houses over the next two and a half years. She thanked Yasin, Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, former secretary retired Captain Asad, PHATA Director General Zeeshan Sikandar, Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud, the Microfinance Agency and Akhuwat for implementing the scheme.