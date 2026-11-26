Addressing the university’s eighth convocation, the chief minister says more women than men applied for e-scooters due from December, touts scholarships and Google certificates, and claims south Punjab has seen more work in three years than in 80.

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif told graduates of The Women University Multan on Thursday that they could rise to deputy commissioner, commissioner or even chief minister, urging women to move beyond traditional domestic roles and put their education to work for the country.

Addressing the university’s eighth convocation, where students greeted her enthusiastically, Maryam said women could run households as well as lead provinces and countries. She praised parents for the sacrifices behind their daughters’ education and told the graduates never to consider themselves inferior to anyone.

Three years ago, she said, it was impossible to imagine a woman leading a province of 120 million people. Maryam became Pakistan’s first woman chief minister in February 2024, and she said Punjab had since won international recognition. Recalling her own path, she said she had faced harassment while imprisoned under the previous government, a reference to her detention in 2019 during the PTI government’s tenure.

Scooters, scholarships and certificates

The provincial government will distribute more than 100,000 electric scooters, with deliveries starting in December, Maryam said, adding that more women than men had applied. The student e-bike scheme took applications from Sept. 5 to Oct. 4 and drew more than 1.1 million registrations; distribution had been expected to begin in early November, so the December start marks a slip of about a month.

She said 1,600 female students were receiving scholarships, the government was offering 100,000 free Google certificates, and women seeking to start businesses could obtain interest-free loans.

The government had made the appointment of vice chancellors and heads of educational institutions merit-based, she said, claiming that the culture of recommendations had been eliminated at senior levels. She cited the appointment of a woman as vice chancellor at Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Lahore as an example.

A message on safety

Violence and abuse against women would not be tolerated, Maryam said, and the state would treat every victim equally regardless of social or economic status. She urged women to download the Punjab Women Safety App, which has a panic button, to call the police emergency line 15 if harassed or threatened, and asked parents to stand by their daughters and report incidents.

Her government has given the police deadlines to curb crimes against women and installed panic buttons on Lahore footbridges, though campaigners say convictions remain rare.

A pitch to the south

Maryam claimed more development work had been done in south Punjab in the past three years than in the preceding 80, citing projects in Multan, Layyah and Khanewal pursued alongside those in Lahore. The claim carries political weight as the debate over carving out new provinces revives the long-standing demand for a separate south Punjab.

Turning degrees into jobs remains the harder test for graduates of the region. Experts have warned that training alone will not put women to work without safe transport, childcare and employers willing to hire them. Maryam urged the graduates to keep pursuing their ambitions and said the government would back them.