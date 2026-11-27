PMML’s youth wing will close its Dec. 13 annual meeting with an oath rooted in the Pakistan Movement, its third youth drive in four months as the party seeks a bigger footprint after its NA-77 by-election run.

LAHORE: The Muslim Youth League (MYL), the youth wing of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), will hold its annual meeting in Lahore on Dec. 13 under the banner “Ahd-e-Taskheer”, a pledge its leaders say will commit young members to ideological awareness, national confidence, leadership and public service.

MYL President Tabish Qayyum said the gathering would be “not merely an event” but a declaration of ideological commitment and fresh resolve to work for the country’s progress. Participants will take the Ahd-e-Taskheer oath at the close of the meeting, pledging to uphold their ideology and work for what the organisation calls the genuine development of Pakistan. The Urdu title loosely translates as a pledge to conquer, or master, the challenges ahead.

The league did not name the venue or give an expected attendance.

A message rooted in the Pakistan Movement

Qayyum said the theme would draw on the ideology of Pakistan and the founding slogan of the Pakistan Movement, “La Ilaha Illallah”. The MYL, he said, would keep working towards an independent, sovereign welfare state built on the sovereignty of Allah, justice, equality, human dignity and public welfare.

He urged young people to go beyond voicing concern about the country’s problems and to take part in reforming the system. Preparing the young for organised and constructive work was essential, he said, adding that real change required ideological commitment, knowledge, character, unity and sustained effort.

Pakistan’s future rests in the hands of its youth, Qayyum said, describing the league’s aim as building the intellectual and practical abilities of young people to help create a strong, dignified, welfare-oriented country.

Third youth event in four months

The Dec. 13 meeting follows two earlier youth drives by the league this year. In August, on International Youth Day, Qayyum unveiled a seven-point Youth Declaration 2026 calling for dedicated youth seats in the national and provincial assemblies, a paid internship programme for graduates, interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs, drug-free campuses and the revival of sports grounds at union council level.

In October, the MYL organised a Jawan-e-Pakistan Convention in Lahore, where PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu called young Pakistanis “Iqbal’s Shaheens” and urged them to push back against despair and hostile narratives on social media.

Pakistan has one of the youngest populations in the world, with most citizens under 30, and youth unemployment, migration and access to skills have become central issues for every party. The Punjab government runs its own youth outreach, including the CM Punjab Youth Games, while the federal Prime Minister’s Youth Programme offers loans, laptops and training.

A party under political scrutiny

The meeting comes as the PMML seeks a larger political footprint in Punjab. In the Nov. 8 by-election for NA-77 Gujranwala, its candidate Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar finished second with 30,218 votes against 43,365 for PML-N’s Rashid Bashir Virk, according to provisional results. The party has since challenged the result before the Election Commission.

After the poll, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said proscribed groups had contested under a new name. The PMML rejects the charge, saying it is a lawful party that appears at number 114 on the ECP’s list of registered parties, and has pointed to its flood relief and rescue work.

Critics link the party to the founders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Its predecessor, the Milli Muslim League, was refused registration by the ECP.

The size of the turnout and the tone of the pledge will be watched as a measure of the PMML’s reach among young voters ahead of the long-delayed Punjab local government elections, which the party has pressed the ECP to schedule.

For the league itself, the message is that young Pakistanis should stop waiting for change and start organising for it.