At The Women University Multan’s eighth convocation, the chief minister announces 1,600 scholarships, says scooter handouts start in December and claims South Punjab has seen more development in three years than in 80.

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif told graduates of The Women University Multan on Saturday that women could run not only homes but the province and the country, as she announced scholarships for 1,600 female students and said scooter distribution would begin in December.

Addressing the university’s eighth convocation, she said it was a matter of pride to see so many women from South Punjab in higher education. “These daughters are our pride, and their parents are their superheroes,” she said, adding that future commissioners, deputy commissioners and even chief ministers would come from the university.

Scholarships, scooters and skills

The provincial government will distribute more than 125,000 scooters at a cost of Rs22 billion, she said, and more girls than boys have applied for the scheme. The student e-bike scheme offers bikes with no down payment and free registration.

She also pointed to interest-free loans for women starting businesses and 100,000 free Google certificates to build digital skills, and said her mission was to take opportunities to the doorstep of those who lacked them. She urged graduates to be independent while keeping their parents’ trust, to believe in themselves and to never feel inferior to anyone.

Merit and safety

Vice chancellors and heads of institutions were now being appointed on merit, she said, because students’ futures were at stake, and the culture of recommendations had been ended at the top. She said a woman had been appointed vice chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for the first time; Professor Zohra Khanum was named to the post in September.

On safety, she said violence or abuse against any woman or girl in Punjab would not be tolerated. She urged women to download the Women Safety App, use the panic buttons installed in public places and call the police emergency number 15 if harassed or threatened, and asked parents to stand by their daughters and help bring offenders to justice.

Recalling the harassment she said she faced during the previous government, she told the students to stay confident and speak up against mistreatment.

South Punjab’s share

Maryam Nawaz said the government would not discriminate between rich and poor, and claimed South Punjab had seen more development in the past three years than in the previous 80. Projects launched in Lahore were being extended to Multan, Layyah, Khanewal and other parts of the south, she said; Multan already has electric buses that are free for women and students.

“Keep the flame of progress alive. Your mother, Maryam Nawaz, stands firmly with you,” she told the graduates.