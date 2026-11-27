Experts and school heads stressed AI readiness, modern teaching methods and better school systems, as OUP Pakistan’s managing director urged schools and teachers to keep pace with changing demands.

KARACHI: The School Leaders’ Conference 2026 brought together national and international education experts and school heads, who stressed the need to further strengthen school education systems so that artificial intelligence (AI) can be used effectively.

The conference discussed the future of education, effective educational leadership, the use of AI and modern teaching methods.

Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said schools and teachers must be equipped with modern skills to keep pace with changing educational demands.

Education experts also stressed the need to develop students’ critical thinking, creativity and ability to tackle future challenges. They noted that evolving educational requirements demand continuous improvement in teaching standards and leadership.

The conference provided a platform for school heads to exchange ideas on innovative teaching practices and the responsible integration of technology in classrooms, with participants calling for sustained efforts to modernise education across the country.

OUP Pakistan held the previous edition of the conference in October 2025 in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad under the theme “Empowering Learners for Impact”, with 85 school representatives taking part in Karachi, 105 in Lahore and 127 in Islamabad, according to the publisher.

The focus on AI reflects a wider debate in Pakistan over how quickly classrooms must catch up with the technology, and over what the country’s teachers need to make that shift.