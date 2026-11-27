Party lifts highway blockades that stranded commuters on Multan Road and the Lahore-Islamabad motorway, as a court weighs claims that Fazlur Rehman was confined at home and nine leaders face a 30-day Sargodha entry ban.

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) called off its road sit-ins on Friday morning and announced protests across the country after Friday prayers, a day after supporters of Maulana Fazlur Rehman blocked motorways and highways and left commuters stranded in Lahore and other cities.

Traffic on key routes began to clear as protesters dispersed, but the party said demonstrations would continue against curbs on its Sargodha conference, the detention of its leaders and what Fazlur Rehman called authoritarian tactics. He has threatened a complete wheel-jam strike in three provinces.

Travel advice for Friday

Motorists heading from Lahore to Sargodha and Islamabad should check route status with the National Highways and Motorway Police on helpline 130 before travelling, as further protests are expected after Friday prayers and fog and smog have led to closures of motorway sections in recent days. On Thursday, the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), the main route to Sargodha, was blocked near Bhera Interchange by JUI-F workers led by Senator Attaur Rehman.

In Lahore, the road leading to Thokar Niaz Baig was blocked and congestion built up on Multan Road and nearby areas, with many people, including schoolchildren, stuck in vehicles for hours. JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghouri questioned why authorities had closed motorway sections citing fog when the weather was clear.

How the standoff began

Fazlur Rehman had announced a public gathering in Sargodha for Nov. 26. The district administration imposed Section 144 across Sargodha on Nov. 23 for seven days, banning gatherings, rallies and sit-ins, and the Khushab administration imposed a similar ban the same day.

On Nov. 25, Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmad Raza Chaudhary barred Fazlur Rehman and eight other party figures from entering or staying in the district for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, acting on a police report that described them as “firebrand speakers” whose presence could disturb law and order. About 19 local clerics were also barred from speaking.

Sargodha police detained MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, JUI-F Punjab chief Maulana Amjad Khan and student wing leader Malik Owais at a house in the city and served them notices for violating Section 144, Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera said. Ghouri demanded their release and asked why opposition gatherings were banned while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held her own rallies.

Containers, a court case and conflicting claims

Fazlur Rehman said in a video message that containers had been placed at the gates of his Park View Society residence in Lahore, cutting him off from Multan Road, and called on supporters to come out and block highways. His convoy later staged a sit-in near Thokar Niaz Baig after containers and police barriers stopped it heading for Sargodha.

A JUI-F lawyer petitioned the Lahore High Court for his recovery, alleging illegal confinement. Before Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, a government lawyer said Fazlur Rehman had been neither arrested nor placed under house arrest and had left his home the previous day. The court summoned the Lahore police chief, ordered the authorities to produce the video and photographic evidence they cited, and adjourned the hearing.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the JUI-F chief should pursue dialogue rather than build what he called a pro-Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan narrative.

Nationwide disruption

Blockades were reported on Thursday on the M-1, M-2 and M-9 motorways and several national highways. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said they arrested more than 50 protesters and reopened the M-1 near Peshawar, while in Karachi protesters blocked Hub River Road, Sohrab Goth and Ghaggar Phatak. Other disruptions were reported on the Dera Ismail Khan-Mianwali road and the Jamrud-Torkham road.

The standoff revives memories of Fazlur Rehman’s 2019 Azadi March on Islamabad, and it comes as Punjab heads towards local government elections on Feb. 7, when the right to campaign and gather will matter to every party.