Swiss-based Nobel family foundation invites the Punjab chief minister to its Hong Kong summit for her environment record, as she tells Chakwal students education is the state’s duty and pitches the Salt Range to international paragliders.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will travel to Hong Kong for a Nobel family foundation’s summit on Monday after it praised her government’s environmental record, the provincial government said on Friday, as she told students in Chakwal that educating every child is the duty of the state, not just of parents, and pitched the district’s skies to international paragliders.

The Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) has invited her to its annual summit and awards ceremony on Nov. 30, citing Punjab’s work on air quality, forests and wildlife. In Chakwal on Friday, she handed out laptops and Honhaar scholarships, opened a restored century-old bazaar, addressed the Paragliding Championship 2026 and set out a list of promises on schools, transport, women’s safety, housing and tourism.

What the Nobel trust recognised

According to the provincial government, NST chairman Peter Nobel extended the invitation after the trust reviewed Punjab’s environmental measures. Among the steps it singled out were the green bus fleet, modern machinery for farmers, the reservation of 1% of development (PC-I) funds for environmental work, and a ban on the government buying petrol and diesel vehicles.

The trust also cited the speed of Punjab’s response to air pollution, its use of data-driven monitoring, the creation of an environmental protection force, Pakistan’s first green building and a Climate Watch unit, and the first GIS mapping of the province’s forests.

The government said its new forest fire early-warning system, which uses environmental monitoring to flag areas at risk, had helped cut forest fire incidents by more than 70%. The trust also noted the new Forest Force and Wildlife Force, mobile animal clinics and Pakistan’s first wildlife hospital, as well as the 10 giraffes brought to Punjab and a Giraffe Café at Lahore’s Safari Park.

The 2026 summit, to be held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, is the first the trust has hosted in Asia. Punjab first announced the invitation in August, when the chief minister was named a guest of honour.

About the trust

The NST was set up in Switzerland in 2007 by four members of the Swedish Nobel family, originally as the Nobel Charitable Trust, and took its current name in 2011. It says it has no administrative or commercial ties with the Nobel Foundation, which awards the Nobel Prizes, and that its awards are separate from them. Previous NST summits were held in Bergen, Paris, Berkeley and Miami.

The distinction matters: the Nobel Foundation objected when the trust’s founders first announced an award carrying the Nobel name. The NST recognition is therefore an endorsement from a sustainability foundation, not a Nobel Prize.

The record at home

The praise comes at a difficult time for Punjab’s air. Lahore’s smog peaked at an AQI of 647 earlier this month, and some of the projects in the NST list are still being built: Punjab’s AI climate observatory has no opening date. The province is also drafting a climate law with UNDP, modelled on British and Swiss legislation.

Laptops, scholarships and a promise to students

Addressing the laptop and Honhaar scholarship ceremony at the University of Chakwal, Maryam Nawaz said scholarships and laptops were “not government favours” but recognition of students’ merit, and that money should never stand between a talented student and an education.

“Children who complete their education must serve in every field and bring pride to Pakistan,” she said.

Students receiving the awards were given a guard of honour. The loudest applause came for Madeeha Altaf, the daughter of a university employee and the top CGPA scorer at the university, whom the chief minister rose to embrace on stage. Madeeha said the chief minister had helped her rescue dreams that difficult circumstances had been pulling apart.

Ayaz, a student from Swat, spoke for the visiting group. “How can we thank you? You are the Chief Minister of Punjab, yet you are extending such kindness and generosity to us,” he said.

She welcomed 500 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the event, saying deserving students from Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were equally entitled to opportunities, and that a share of the laptop scheme had been set aside for KP. Some parents, she said, had sold their livestock to pay for their children’s studies, and several girls might have had to stop studying without the scholarships.

The province is adding classrooms and artificial intelligence laboratories in colleges and universities, she said, as the focus moves from conventional degrees to specialised skills. Schools of Eminence and Schools of Excellence were meant to close the gap between public schools and expensive private ones; Chakwal now has two such schools, including the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence she opened earlier. Vice chancellors had been appointed on merit to universities that had been without heads, she said, crediting Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

Distribution of scooters to female students will begin in December, she announced, following the laptop and e-bike drive launched in Sahiwal in October.

Buses, heart care and women’s safety

The chief minister said the green bus service was being extended from Lahore and Rawalpindi to smaller cities, with free travel for women, senior citizens and students, uniform bus stops across the province and separate seating for women. Twenty-two cardiac catheterisation laboratories were being set up to improve access to heart treatment in smaller cities.

She said she wanted every woman in Punjab to be able to leave home for study or work without fear, pointing out that Chakwal has a woman deputy commissioner, Sarah Hayat, whom she called a “star” DC, and four or five women assistant commissioners. She also cited a women’s safety app that shares a user’s location without a phone call, and Pink Buttons for emergency help installed in public places. When someone in the hall suggested men should get a Black Button to match, her reply set the audience laughing.

Housing claim and official figures

On housing, she said about 250,000 homes had been completed under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar interest-free loan programme, and that more would follow, particularly in south Punjab.

Official figures released earlier suggest the number refers to loans rather than finished houses. The government marked 225,000 loans in early November, while the housing department reported about 100,600 completed homes in June. It was not immediately clear whether she was referring to loans or finished homes.

Selling Punjab’s skies

At the Paragliding Championship 2026 near Thirpi Lake, the chief minister said Punjab would be developed as a hub of adventure tourism, with the Salt Range, the plains and its heritage on offer to visitors and investors. Provincial tourism officials had earlier assessed nearby Diljabba as a site for international paragliding competitions.

“Adventure tourism is opening up new avenues for international investment. The world should receive the message that Pakistan is a land of peace, progress and opportunities for its youth,” she said, welcoming the foreign pilots and saying the event would help change how the world sees Pakistan.

She urged people from Islamabad, Chakwal and nearby areas to visit Thirpi Lake and watch the competition, and pointed to Kallar Kahar lake, the ancient Hindu temples of Katas Raj and the Khewra Salt Mine as attractions that many Punjabis have yet to discover for themselves.

A new Tourism and Heritage Development Authority has brought several government offices under one roof for the first time, she said, congratulating Tourism and Wildlife Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. About 1,200 sites across Punjab have been surveyed, and around 170 are being prepared for visitors, including Cholistan, Katas Raj, Uch Sharif, Harappa and Taxila with its Gandhara heritage, along with Sikh, Christian and Hindu religious sites and historic mosques.

In Lahore, she said, work is under way to restore the Walled City, Lahore Fort, Data Darbar and other landmarks of the city’s centuries-old history. The Walled City authority has revived its History by Night tours, and Lahore has been named Pakistan’s eco-tourism capital for 2027.

A bazaar restored in Chakwal

According to the government, crowds lined the roads into Chakwal, showering her car with rose petals, while riders in traditional dress and turbans escorted the convoy and traders turned out in the markets.

She opened the restored Sadar Bazaar, known locally as Chhappar Bazaar, a market more than a century old. The project added a new entrance gate and an arched grille canopy, laid tuff tiles and moved overhead wires and cables underground, as the Walled City of Lahore Authority did along Lahore’s Shahi Guzargah. Chakwal’s development, she told the students, reminded her of Lahore.

“Dream as big as you can; the state will help you realise those dreams,” she said, urging them never to speak ill of their country.