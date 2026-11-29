Home Department sets a Dec. 31 deadline for safety walls, sealing powers and free motorcycle safety rods after rooftop falls caused most of 2026’s deaths, as Lahore prepares a bigger Basant on March 12-14 under a tight licensing regime.

LAHORE: Every rooftop used for kite flying in Lahore must have a sturdy safety wall at least 3.5 feet high by Dec. 31, the Punjab Home Department said on Friday, as the provincial government moved to stop a repeat of the rooftop falls that accounted for most of the deaths when Basant returned to the city in February after almost two decades.

Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi told a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat that kite flying would under no circumstances be allowed on roofs with lower walls or on structurally weak buildings during Safe Basant 2027, which will be held in Lahore on March 12, 13 and 14. He authorised the Lahore deputy commissioner to seal any building that breaks the rules.

The order shifts the focus of Basant safety from the sky to the roof. During the Feb. 6 to 8 festival this year, the Home Department told the Lahore High Court that at least 17 people died. Of those deaths, 12 were caused by falls from rooftops and three by electrocution, The Lahore Times reported in October. According to reports, the court was also told that not a single death had been caused by kite-string injuries.

The Home Department ordered

Qazi directed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz to carry out thorough inspections of the roofs of old buildings and houses, the kind that line the narrow lanes of the Walled City where Basant has always been at its most intense. Where electricity wires run close to a rooftop, the building owner will be held responsible for making them safe before the festival.

The deputy commissioner was also told to monitor the manufacture, supply and sale of kite material and keep it within the limits set by the government. City Traffic Police Lahore will fit free safety rods on more than two million motorcycles before Basant, the secretary said, a measure aimed at the stray strings that have injured riders in past years.

All departments must comply with the Basant 2027 safety guidelines by Dec. 31, 2026, Qazi said. The meeting was attended by Special Secretaries Home Zainab Khan and Faisal Farid, Additional Secretary Home Babar Sahib Din, Additional Secretary Internal Security Javeria Maqbool and other officials.

From spring festival to banned sport

Basant, the festival that marks the arrival of spring, has been celebrated across undivided Punjab for centuries, with Lahore as its capital. By the 1980s and 1990s it had become the city’s biggest party, with families gathering on rooftops, all-night kite battles over the Walled City, and visitors flying in from abroad.

The festival’s decline came from the string. Kite fliers began coating their thread with powdered glass, chemicals and even metal wire to cut rivals’ kites, and stray strings slit the throats of motorcyclists and children on the streets below. A newspaper count cited in 2007 put deaths from kite-flying incidents at about 500 since 1995.

Punjab first restricted kite flying through the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance in 2001. In 2005 the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the deaths and in October that year banned the flying, manufacture and sale of kites, later allowing a short window for Basant in early 2006. The Punjab government permitted a two-day Basant in February 2007, but deaths during that festival led to a full ban, which was tightened by amendments in 2007 and 2009.

For the next 18 years the ban held, despite repeated petitions. The Lahore High Court refused requests to lift it, and in 2012 a Supreme Court bench observed that kite flying should be regulated rather than prohibited, but no government acted on it. Each spring, police raids on kite makers were the closest thing Lahore had to a Basant.

The 2026 revival

That changed in December 2025. Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan promulgated the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, and the Punjab Assembly later passed it as an act. The law replaced the blanket ban with tight regulation: kite flying is banned except on dates and in places the government approves; children under 18 may not fly kites; only cotton string is allowed; every kite carries a QR code that identifies its maker and seller; and manufacturers, traders and kite-flying associations must register with the deputy commissioner.

The penalties are among the harshest in Punjab’s statute book. Making or selling prohibited string can bring five to seven years in prison or a fine of up to Rs5 million, and selling even permitted material without registration can lead to up to five years in jail.

Lahore celebrated Basant from Feb. 6 to 8. Officials allowed 2,246 registered traders to sell kites and string from Feb. 1, but demand overwhelmed supply. Prices doubled, some buyers complained that “Basant this time belongs only to the rich”, and the Lahore High Court ordered the commissioner to control prices. Police also registered a case against officials accused of taking cash and kites from three men on the pretext of checking QR codes.

Even so, the festival was a public success. Families filled rooftops and university campuses, a “Basant Bahar” programme at Delhi Gate drew crowds to music and food, and diplomats including the acting US ambassador, Natalie Baker, and Britain’s high commissioner, Jane Marriott, flew kites in the Walled City. Overseas Pakistanis flew home for the occasion. Information Minister Azma Bokhari said more than a million vehicles entered Lahore over the three days.

Estimates of the money it brought in vary widely. Market sources put total spending at Rs4 billion to Rs6 billion, including about Rs2 billion on kites and string, while the All Pakistan Kite Flying Association claimed more than Rs20 billion in economic activity. The district administration spent about Rs200 million on arrangements.

The festival also left injuries. On the first morning, a 21-year-old motorcyclist without a safety rod suffered deep cuts to the neck, and an eight-year-old girl was hurt by a stray string. The Home Department reported more than 160 injuries across Punjab, and some media reports put the death toll as high as 21. Most of those who died were aged between 15 and 30.

Stock, seizures and the year in between

When Basant ended on Feb. 8, the complete ban on making and selling kites returned, leaving open a question raised before the festival: what would happen to leftover stock. Police went back to raids. In the months since, Lahore police have seized 4,470 kites in a single operation, the Dolphin Squad arrested 70 sellers with chemical string, and a police constable and his family were caught supplying banned kite gear from Kasur.

Veteran kite maker Ustaad Amjad Pervaiz Badshah says the rules force workshops to stockpile months of output they cannot sell. Under the district notification, he said, approved material may be bought, transported and stored only from Feb. 1, with public sales from Feb. 10, so any stock found before then can be seized and a worker’s investment lost. He has also called for small charkhis to be legalised, saying demand from cities such as Peshawar will otherwise go underground.

Licences for 2027

To avoid this year’s shortage, the district administration opened a Basant 2027 portal for manufacturers on Sept. 5. Makers need a no-objection certificate before they start production, their premises are inspected, and only approved kite sizes and cotton string are allowed. Licence holders receive two unique QR codes to track their stock through an online app.

The rollout was slow. By late September, about 4,000 applications had produced no licences, though officials later reported approving more than 3,000. A plan for five dedicated string-production zones was proposed and then withdrawn. Traders, sellers and kite-flying associations will register separately in January and February, and finished kites cannot leave workshops until those licences are issued.

The wait has pushed up costs. Cotton thread that sold for Rs1,800 to Rs2,000 a unit jumped to Rs3,500 to Rs4,000 within about two weeks in September, and imported Chinese kite paper also rose sharply, The Lahore Times found, with traders alleging that some investors were buying up raw stock early.

Dates that kept moving

The 2027 calendar has changed three times. In August the government first spoke of late January, then Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz set March 12 to 14. In September a 10-day festival from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7 was announced, before the provincial cabinet returned to March 12 to 14 in October. The festival will again be limited to Lahore, and kite flying will remain banned across Punjab before and after the three days.

The district administration has asked for Rs1.017 billion, about five times this year’s cost. The largest share, Rs461.8 million, is for traffic and security, with Rs200 million for the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab and smaller amounts for mass transit, the Walled City authority, sanitation, civil defence and Rescue 1122. The request still needs Finance Department and cabinet approval.

A Lahore festival with a global audience

The government wants a bigger, more international event. The Parks and Horticulture Authority plans floats, food and music and themed decoration of main roads, and Lahore has been named Pakistan’s eco-tourism capital for 2027, with Basant and the Lahore Biennale at the centre of the calendar.

Kite festivals already draw international crowds elsewhere, from the Ahmedabad International Kite Festival in India to Weifang in China. Lahore’s advantage is history: Basant is a festival of undivided Punjab that Sikh, Hindu and Muslim Punjabis all claim, and its rooftop culture in the old city has no real equivalent abroad. For the diaspora in Britain, the Gulf and North America, it has become a reason to travel home in spring.

The test ahead

The rooftop wall rule targets the main killer of 2026, but it will be hard to enforce across thousands of old houses in a few weeks, and some owners in the Walled City may struggle to afford new walls. Inspections, sealing and wiring checks will need to be fair, consistent and free of the bribery complaints that marred this year’s QR checks.

Families who lost relatives in February, and petitioners who took the deaths to the Lahore High Court, are watching closely. If 2027 can keep its colour while cutting the deaths, Basant could become a fixture again. If not, the pressure to bring back the ban will return with it.