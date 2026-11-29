Board approves Dubai Expo 2020 audits, sets up a working group on appointments, and hears that the new industrial policy will let investors lease factory land for up to 50 years.

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) has agreed to work with the province’s new Office of International Coordination and Cooperation to bring in foreign investors, its board decided on Saturday, as the provincial government pitches a new industrial policy that offers factory land on 30- to 50-year leases.

The 51st meeting of the PBIT board, chaired by Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf at the Chief Minister’s Office, considered a 13-point agenda covering investment, audits and staffing.

On the recommendation of its audit committee, the board approved audited accounts of spending on Pakistan’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020, which closed in March 2022, and the appointment of external auditors for 2024-25.

It also approved recommendations on officers’ appointments and postings and set up a joint working group of PBIT and the coordination office to examine them before new appointments are made. The board reviewed PBIT’s deputation policy, ratified the minutes of its last meeting, was briefed on Business Facilitation Centres, and praised the new Industrial Policy of Punjab.

Ashraf said PBIT would be turned into an effective facilitation body for business and industry, and that it would work jointly with the coordination office to promote investment.

Shafay Hussain said the policy would prove “a harbinger of an industrial revolution” in the province. Under it, investors will be able to lease plots for industrial units for 30 to 50 years, an option aimed at cutting the upfront cost of land that often deters new factories.

The minister said interest-free loans of up to Rs100 million and easy loans of up to Rs1 billion were available under the export promotion and industrial development programme. A special committee has been formed to implement agreements signed with China, and he briefed the board on deals concluded during his visits there.

The policy was showcased at the 3P Pakistan exhibition in Lahore in September. Shafay Hussain has also called for contractor commissions to be stamped out in government projects.

PBIT Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem and board members Faisal Javed, Kamran Usmani, Ahmed Ali Tariq, Maryam Khosa and Rabia Zia attended, along with representatives of the coordination office. Some members joined by video link.

The meeting did not give figures for investment attracted so far, and the board did not say when the joint working group would report.