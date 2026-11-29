Talagang, first made a district in 2022 and then suspended by the caretakers, gets a deputy commissioner, police chief and dams, as the chief minister opens a cardiac lab in Chakwal before flying to Hong Kong.

TALAGANG: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally declared Talagang a district on Saturday, announcing a Rs2 billion development package and ordering the immediate posting of a deputy commissioner and a district police officer, four years after the town’s district status was first granted and then suspended.

She also announced several dams, including the Lawa-Tamman dam, opened the town’s first electric bus service and a bazaar beautification project, and inaugurated road schemes across the area before leaving for Hong Kong later in the day.

A district promised twice

Talagang’s status has been a political issue for years. Former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi approved it as a district in October 2022, carving it out of Chakwal along with Murree, Wazirabad, Kot Addu and Taunsa Sharif. In February 2023 the caretaker government suspended the notification, citing administrative constraints, and the decision was challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Addressing a crowd in Talagang’s main bazaar, Maryam Nawaz said previous governments had made “false promises” about district status, and that those who had failed to keep their word had been consigned to history. She conveyed greetings from PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

“Seeing the sea of people in Talagang’s bazaar has convinced me that your sister and daughter is working in the right direction,” she said, adding that bus services had begun and markets and roads were being developed.

Roads, dams and buses

The chief minister said 300 kilometres of roads had been built or widened in the area, and that Talagang’s development would speed up over the next two years. The schemes she opened include a 69-kilometre road from Talagang through Kallar Kahar to Choa Saidan Shah; roads linking Akwal, Tamman, Multan Khurd and Shah Muhammad Wali with the CPEC Tarap Interchange; and a 17-kilometre road from Balkassar to Chakwal.

The government did not give costs or timelines for the dams.

According to the government, crowds filled the main bazaar, and her bus moved slowly through packed streets as residents walked alongside it.

Heart care in Chakwal

In Chakwal, the chief minister opened a cardiac catheterisation laboratory at the District Headquarters Hospital, one of 22 such labs being set up across Punjab to improve heart care in smaller cities. She told officials that heart patients must not be kept waiting.

She checked medicines and their expiry dates at the lab’s pharmacy, watched an angioplasty from the control room, and met patients including Ijaz, Tariq, Zameer and Imtiaz. Outside, she stepped out of her vehicle, set aside her security arrangements, and embraced an elderly woman in the crowd.

The Chakwal lab adds to a wider push on cardiac care, including promised heart transplants and a Rs5 billion stroke-care fund.

Off to Hong Kong

Later on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz left for Hong Kong on an official visit to attend the Nobel Sustainability Trust’s summit and awards on Nov. 30, at the invitation of its chairman, Peter Nobel. The trust has praised Punjab’s work on air quality, forests and wildlife.

The trust, set up in 2007 by members of the Swedish Nobel family, says it is independent of the Nobel Foundation, which awards the Nobel Prizes. Punjab announced the invitation in August.