A spec-sheet label can mean physical backlight zones or mere image processing. TCL says buyers should ask how many independently controlled zones a set has, as Mini LED labelling disputes reach the courts.

LAHORE: Television buyers in Pakistan should look past the words “local dimming” on a spec sheet and ask whether a set has physical backlight zones it can control independently, according to a new consumer explainer from TCL, which has made dimming-zone counts central to its marketing.

Local dimming lets a TV brighten or darken different parts of the screen instead of lighting the whole panel evenly. Done well, it is the difference between a night sky in which stars pierce deep black and one that looks like a grey rectangle dotted with pale specks.

Hardware zones versus software tricks

There are two broad ways to get there. Hardware local dimming divides the LED backlight into separately controlled zones, so dark areas stay dark while bright highlights keep their punch, improving contrast and cutting light bleed. Software brightness processing instead relies on image analysis and digital adjustment of the picture itself.

Processing algorithms matter for picture quality, the company said, but without physical zones they cannot match that precision, which can leave contrast less exact in scenes mixing bright and dark elements. Software also runs hardware dimming, deciding how each zone responds to changing images; the key question is whether it is controlling real zones or simply altering the image.

For Pakistani viewers, the distinction plays out from cricket watched in brightly lit living rooms to films in darker rooms. TCL publishes zone counts across its Mini LED range, but said performance also depends on how zones are arranged, the optical design and the algorithms behind them.

A labelling fight

Labelling has become a battleground in the industry. TCL in September filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung over Mini LED labelling, and the Chinese maker leads global Mini LED shipments as the category grows.

The guidance follows TCL’s push into larger, brighter sets for Pakistani homes, and an earlier Lahore Times guide to three checks that tell buyers more than the Mini LED label.

Before buying, shoppers should ask how many independently controlled zones a set has and how precisely they are managed, the company said. In the end, it argued, how precisely a TV controls brightness matters more than how bright it can get.