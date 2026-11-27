A magistrate sends the TikToker and his brother to jail after police remand ends, in a case that began with a motorcycle giveaway at his mehndi and now includes allegations of threats to a victim’s family.

LAHORE/SIALKOT: TikToker Muhammad Ansar Jatt, known to millions of followers as Mr Patlo, is in jail on judicial remand along with his brother, nearly four weeks after a stampede at his wedding giveaway in Daska killed two people and injured 18.

A Daska judicial magistrate, Amanat Ali, sent Ansar and his brother Kashif Bashir to jail on judicial remand on Nov. 21 after police completed a combined seven-day physical remand and produced both under tight security, according to local media reports.

A giveaway that turned deadly

Ansar had announced a mehndi ceremony and prize-distribution event at Faraz Cricket Ground on Daska Road, Sialkot, on Oct. 30, with motorcycles among the prizes on offer. Hundreds gathered and a stampede broke out when the stadium gates were opened. Muhammad Aqeel died at the scene and Muhammad Rehan died later in hospital.

Police registered a case at Motra police station against Ansar, his brother, the stadium owner and other organisers. It includes Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which covers qatl-bis-sabab, or causing death by an unlawful act without intent, as well as provisions on rioting, abetment and disobeying official orders. Police seized the motorcycles kept for the lucky draw.

As The Lahore Times reported at the time, Ansar went into hiding after the stampede, and legal experts demanded terrorism charges and a judicial commission.

From protective bail to a second case

He surfaced at the Islamabad High Court in a wheelchair on Nov. 3, where Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar granted him protective bail until Nov. 10 after a hearing of about five minutes. His lawyer told the court he feared a staged police encounter. A Daska additional sessions judge, Muhammad Irfan Naseem Tarar, then granted him interim bail until the same date. His baraat, planned for Nov. 6, was called off and the rukhsati postponed by two months.

On Nov. 9, Daska police arrested Ansar and Kashif in a separate case filed by the brother-in-law of Rehan, who alleged the brothers had threatened the family with serious consequences to force a compromise. A day later, the Daska court cancelled his interim bail in the stampede case after he failed to appear.

Influence without responsibility

The case has become a reference point in Pakistan’s debate over social media stars who use giveaways to grow audiences. Promising prizes to followers draws crowds that venues and local police may not be prepared for, and the Daska case has raised questions about who answers when such events go wrong.

Punjab’s authorities have shown little patience with viral stunts this year, from the Lahore High Court banning filming for TikTok on its premises to a wider national debate on online safety for young users.

For the families of Aqeel and Rehan, the case now proceeds in the Daska courts, where any fresh bail plea from the brothers will be heard while they remain in jail.