The world is rapidly approaching destruction due to climate change. This issue has become a cornerstone of debates in most developed countries. However, despite being highly vulnerable because of its geographical position, Pakistan has turned a blind eye to one of the most imminent challenges it faces.

The country has experienced unprecedented floods in recent years, causing an estimated $40 billion in infrastructure damage alone. Additionally, Himalayan glaciers, which are a source of fresh water for approximately two billion people in South Asia, are melting rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods. Besides these challenges, climate change has brought about irregular weather patterns, declining water levels, and rising temperatures, all of which pose serious threats to humanity.

Although Pakistan contributes only around 2 per cent of global carbon emissions, it bears a disproportionate burden of the consequences of climate change, largely driven by the world’s major economies.

Keeping these challenges in view, I began to reflect on what I could do in my individual capacity to address this growing threat. I realised that even small efforts, particularly raising awareness and sharing relevant statistics, could make a difference. Governance crises, a fragile economy, and geographical vulnerabilities, particularly in Balochistan, are among the many challenges that put the country at risk of devastating consequences.

Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to keep our planet safe and liveable. We can contribute by participating in plantation campaigns, watering plants, and ensuring their proper care and survival. As the plantation season is beginning, this is the right time to take practical steps towards a greener and healthier future.

Bibi Asma

Lahore