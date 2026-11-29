Akal Takht Jathedar and Punjab’s Sikh minister inaugurate the shrine linked to Guru Hargobind as pilgrims mark Guru Nanak’s 557th birth anniversary in Pakistan.

GUJRANWALA: The historic Gurdwara Sri Khara Sahib near Nowshera Virkan in Gujranwala district has been reopened for worship after restoration, the Punjab government said on Saturday, as Sikh pilgrims from around the world mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan.

Punjab Minority Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who is also president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, inaugurated the gurdwara with Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikh authority. Visiting pilgrims attended the ceremony.

A shrine linked to the sixth Guru

The gurdwara stands at Mattu Bhaike, a village near Nowshera Virkan. Sikh tradition links the site to Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh Guru, who is said to have stopped there on his way back from Kashmir in 1620 and preached against the use of tobacco. The present building dates from the early 1930s and is known for frescoes depicting episodes from Guru Nanak’s life.

Restoration work began in 2019, and the provincial government said it had been completed on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in time for this year’s Parkash Purab.

Historic Gurdwara Sri Khara Sahib Restored and Reopened for Sikh Worshippers on CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Directives. (FILE PHOTO)

“The Gurdwara has been restored while preserving its original architectural character, historical significance and religious identity,” Arora said. The aim, he said, was to let Sikhs once again pray there according to their traditions.

Interfaith message

Arora said Pakistan was committed to protecting the religious rights of Sikhs and other minorities, and called the reopening an example of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. Restoring sacred sites and improving facilities for pilgrims remained among the Punjab government’s priorities, he said.

Gargaj praised the provincial government and said the restoration helped preserve Sikh heritage and meet the spiritual hopes of devotees. Such steps, he said, improved Pakistan’s image abroad and built respect among followers of different faiths. The Jathedar had earlier joined the Guru Nanak celebrations at Nankana Sahib.

Part of a wider restoration drive

The reopening follows the restoration of another site linked to Guru Hargobind, the gurdwara at Padhana near Lahore, and comes as Pakistan hosts this year’s Guru Nanak celebrations at Nankana Sahib and Hasan Abdal, where 1,500 police guarded Panja Sahib and local Muslims laid out a red carpet for the Nagar Kirtan.

The festivities are taking place while the Kartarpur Corridor remains closed, and Indian pilgrims have travelled by land instead; Nankana Sahib prepared for 3,091 Indian pilgrims.

Many of Pakistan’s historic gurdwaras have stood empty since 1947, and Sikh groups have long pressed for them to be restored and reopened. Each reopening brings the community a little closer to its heritage on this side of the border.