Commissioner orders a registration drive for brick kiln workers and says ration card eligibility will rise to 1.5 million by June 2027 after a surprise hospital inspection.

KASUR: Punjab’s social security chief has ordered that every registered worker receive a Maryam Nawaz Ration Card and that a special campaign be launched to register brick kiln workers, after a surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital and Directorate in Kasur on Saturday.

Commissioner Social Security Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said the number of workers eligible for the ration card would rise to 1.5 million by June 2027.

At the temporary Social Security Hospital in Kasur, Kharal checked attendance of doctors and staff, the supply of medicines and the cleanliness and deep-cleaning campaign, and spoke to patients and their attendants about their treatment. He ordered strict enforcement of uniform and safety rules for staff.

He then visited the under-construction permanent hospital and told contractors to finish it on time without compromising quality.

At the Kasur directorate, Kharal was briefed on social security contributions, recovery targets, Workers Welfare Fund collections, ration card progress and the registration of brick kiln workers, one of Punjab’s least protected labour groups. He said field visits must be made more effective to bring more workers under social security, and that registration and recovery targets “must be achieved at all costs”.

He also inspected the institution’s mobile health clinic at Bhatta Chowk on Airport Road in Lahore, which he said was taking health care to workers’ doorsteps.

The visit follows a provincial push to enrol unregistered workers on priority and a surprise inspection by the labour minister at another social security hospital in September.