Cabinet reaffirms the chief minister’s promise of 5,000 more Green Buses, free for women, students and seniors, but leaves open how many will run in total, when they arrive and who will pay to charge and operate them.

LAHORE: Punjab’s government has pledged to put 5,000 more electric buses on the province’s roads, but has given no timeline, cost or supplier for the plan, which was reaffirmed by the provincial cabinet this week after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced it in Rawalpindi.

Maryam announced the induction of 5,000 more “Green Buses” on Monday while inaugurating 35 electric buses in Rawalpindi, where 45 were already running on eight routes. She said 1,100 Green Buses now operate across Punjab, roughly one new bus for every day of her 1,000 days in office. The cabinet, at its 38th meeting on Tuesday, reiterated the commitment.

Buses of the same design now operate in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Muzaffargarh, Vehari and Chakwal, and Multan joined the network in September. Rides are free for women, students and senior citizens, while other passengers pay a flat Rs20, a fare the government says it has held despite higher fuel prices. Buses carry free Wi-Fi and mobile charging, and bus stops follow a uniform design.

About 3,000 buses are to run in 150 tehsils “in the coming months”, the chief minister said. The Lahore Times reported earlier this month that the province is targeting 3,000 buses by June 2027.

The headline number has shifted. In July the government described 5,000 buses as a five-year goal; this week the chief minister spoke of 5,000 “more”. Officials have not said whether that means a fleet of about 6,100, including the buses already running, or how the figure relates to the 3,000-bus tehsil target.

Cost is the larger unknown. Electric buses cost considerably more than diesel equivalents, and a fleet of thousands will need depots, charging stations and grid connections that can handle peak demand. The government has not published a procurement plan, though Chinese manufacturers are eyeing local bus plants in Punjab, which could cut import costs if assembly moves into the province.

Subsidised fares mean operating costs fall on the provincial budget. With women, students and older people riding free and a Rs20 fare for everyone else, the programme’s finances will depend on how much the provincial government is prepared to spend each year as the fleet grows.

For many Punjab cities that have never had organised public transport, the buses are the first reliable option, particularly for women and students who previously depended on crowded vans and rickshaws. Electric buses also cut tailpipe emissions, a relevant gain in a province where smog stays at hazardous levels through winter.

The same cabinet meeting also cleared AI-enabled police vehicles, 3,080 prison posts and a Rs9 billion flood fund.