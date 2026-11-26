First meeting of the committee led by Rana Bilal Ahmed agrees to tighten legal and administrative safeguards, with forensic capacity, a children’s awareness drive and a dedicated Emergency 15 helpline on the table.

LAHORE: Punjab’s new Law Reforms Coordination Committee held its first meeting in Lahore on Thursday and decided to propose changes to the province’s laws protecting women and children, as official data show crimes against women making up a growing share of registered cases.

The committee, set up on the chief minister’s instructions, is chaired by Rana Bilal Ahmed, special assistant to the chief minister on law and public prosecution. Members reviewed the existing legal and regulatory framework in detail and agreed that further reforms were needed to make the laws more effective, comprehensive and suited to modern requirements. Departments presented proposals to strengthen legal and administrative arrangements.

The government was pursuing zero tolerance on crimes against women and children, Ahmed said, calling their protection the chief minister’s red line and saying she was personally monitoring the initiatives. Better coordination among law enforcement agencies was essential, he said, both to prevent such crimes and to carry cases through to a verdict, through institutional collaboration and an integrated strategy.

Punjab Women Protection Authority chairperson Hina Parvez Butt said the authority’s mission went beyond securing convictions to supporting women who had suffered violence, adding that all institutions were on the same page.

Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi told the meeting that the capacity of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency was being expanded to strengthen investigations. He said a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” awareness campaign was teaching young children to recognise threats, and that a dedicated helpline for women and children had been set up through the Emergency 15 service.

Convictions are the real test

The scale of the task is growing. Crimes against women accounted for 4.8% of all criminal cases registered in Punjab in the first half of 2026, up from 3.7% across 2025, according to police data obtained under the right-to-information law. Police registered 20,114 such cases out of 420,251 between January and June, and recorded 4,446 rape cases in that period, against 8,553 in the whole of last year.

Registration has rarely translated into punishment. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said more than 60,000 cases of violence against women and children were registered in Punjab in 2024 but only 924 suspects were convicted, and official reports have attributed the gap to faulty investigations, weak evidence and poorly prepared charge sheets.

That is why forensic capacity and prosecution sit at the heart of the committee’s brief. The province is drafting its own anti-rape law as convictions stay below 1%, the chief minister has set the police deadlines to curb crimes against women, and questions have been raised over how the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s chief is chosen.

Who was at the table

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Asif Bilal Lodhi, Secretary Women Development Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Public Prosecution Musarrat Jabeen, Additional IG Investigation Kamran Khan, Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Nekokara, DIG Kamran Adil, Nida Ali, executive director of the legal aid group AGHS, the director general of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal and the chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board, among others. Each department briefed the committee on its work and put forward proposals to strengthen the legal and institutional framework.

Child protection has been a recurring concern in Lahore this year, from online dares that exposed children to abuse to the chief minister’s Children’s Day pledge on child safety.