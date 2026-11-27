TCL says most buyers regret a screen that is too small, and The Lahore Times checked its maths: divide your seating distance in centimetres by four, or by three for a cinema feel, to find the right size in inches.

LAHORE: Lahore families shopping for a new television this winter are being told to bring a tape measure before their wallet, as manufacturers say the most common complaint after installation is a screen that looks too small for the room.

The warning comes from TCL, the Chinese brand that calls itself Pakistan’s leading LED TV seller, which on Friday issued a buyer’s guide arguing that most households underestimate the size their lounge can take. A check of the guide’s figures by The Lahore Times found the advice sound in spirit, but one of its rules of thumb needs correcting before shoppers rely on it.

Why the showroom fools the eye

The problem starts on the shop floor, the company said. Showrooms hang televisions on bare walls, view them from shorter distances than most homes allow, and surround each set with other large screens, which resets a shopper’s sense of scale. A 65-inch set that looks generous in a store on Hall Road or in a mall on Main Boulevard Gulberg can look modest once it is mounted across a drawing room.

Pakistani homes add their own twist, with sofas often arranged around the walls for guests rather than close to the screen. TCL said a seating distance of about 3.5 metres is common in larger Pakistani living spaces.

The numbers behind the advice

The industry works from two well-known reference points. The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) guideline is that a screen should fill about 30 degrees of a viewer’s horizontal field of vision, while THX, the cinema certification company, recommends about 40 degrees for a more immersive, theatre-like picture.

TCL’s guide cites the 40-degree target, but its worked examples, 75 inches at 3 metres and 85 inches at 3.5 metres, match the 30-degree standard instead. Its suggested shortcut, to divide the viewing distance in centimetres by 1.6, also mixes units: applied as written to a 3-metre room, it produces 188 inches. The 1.6 ratio works only when the distance is measured in inches.

For shoppers who think in metric, The Lahore Times calculated a simpler rule. Divide the distance in centimetres by four for the SMPTE minimum, or by three for the THX cinema target. The answer is the screen diagonal in inches.

On that basis, a sofa 2.5 metres from the wall calls for roughly 61 to 82 inches. At 3 metres, the range is about 73 to 99 inches, and at 3.5 metres it is about 85 to 115 inches. The lower figure suits a mixed-use family room where the television is often on in the background; the higher one is for those who want to watch a cricket match or a film as if they were in a cinema.

Bigger screens expose weaker panels

Size is only half the decision, TCL argued. At 85 inches and above, flaws that a smaller screen can hide become obvious: uneven brightness, halos around bright objects against dark backgrounds, and colour that drifts towards the edges of the panel. These are properties of the panel itself, the company said, and cannot be fixed through software settings.

That is the case the company makes for its SQD-Mini LED range, sold as the C7L, C8L and flagship X11L in sizes from 55 to 98 inches. TCL says the line-up’s Precise Dimming system controls light at the boundaries between backlight zones to prevent blooming, while its Super QLED layer keeps colour consistent across the full screen. Those claims come from the manufacturer and have not been independently tested by The Lahore Times.

TCL launched the C7L in Pakistan in May at its Horizon 2026 event at Expo Centre Lahore, and the brand has been expanding its retail presence since, opening its 25th flagship store in Pakistan this month. It also tops global Mini LED TV shipments, according to industry figures reported in October, and has been betting on Pakistan’s big, bright living rooms to compete with OLED sets.

Mini LED has become a crowded label, however, and not every set that carries it performs alike. TCL itself has taken Samsung to court in the United States over Mini LED labelling. As this newspaper reported last week, the Mini LED label tells buyers little on its own and a few simple checks in the shop tell buyers more.

What to check before buying

The screen-size formula leaves out a few practical issues. A 4K panel is the sensible minimum at 75 inches and above, because sitting close to a large lower-resolution screen makes the picture look soft. Bright south-facing lounges need a set with high peak brightness and good anti-glare treatment. Large panels also need a wall that can bear their weight, and the brick-and-plaster walls common in Lahore homes call for proper anchors rather than plastic plugs.

Power is the other local factor. A large Mini LED set draws more electricity at full brightness than an older 50-inch model, which matters in a city where households are still dealing with night-time load-shedding and rising bills. Checking the energy rating and using the set’s eco or ambient-light mode can reduce running costs.

There is also more to watch than before. Streaming platforms are investing in Pakistani drama and film, with Pakistan’s first Netflix original due on Dec. 4, and a home-cinema-sized screen is no longer a luxury reserved for a few.

The simplest step comes before any of that, though. Measure from the sofa to the wall, divide by three or four, and compare the answer with the sets on the showroom floor. For many Lahore lounges, it will be larger than the buyer first expected.