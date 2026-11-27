Organisers call off Bengaluru events after police contact them and an online backlash over a Pakistani dress code, as Indian film workers also press for a ban on Pakistan’s first Netflix original.

LAHORE: Two private screenings of the Pakistani television drama Dar-e-Nijaat have been cancelled in the Indian city of Bengaluru after an online backlash and police scrutiny, the latest sign that cross-border cultural ties remain frozen even as the show draws a large Indian following.

The first event, promoted as Bengaluru’s “first-ever screening” of the serial, was to show episodes 34 and 35 on Nov. 28 at a restaurant in Frazer Town, paired with a Persian and Arabic dinner. It was organised by a women’s group, The Bloom Society Sisters Club. A second, family screening at a private theatre in an apartment complex was planned for Dec. 5, with guests invited to wear their “best Pakistani ensemble”.

Bengaluru police chief R. Hitendra said officers had contacted the organisers for details of the gatherings, after which both events were called off. Indian media quoted police as saying no permission had been granted for the events. The dress-code requests in the invitations, circulated on X, became a focus of the objections, and the backlash intensified after past remarks about India by lead actress Durefishan Saleem resurfaced online.

The organiser of the December event told the BBC her family had asked why she should cancel, but that she decided to do so anyway.

A Pakistani hit India cannot officially watch

Dar-e-Nijaat (Door to Salvation), written by novelist Umera Ahmed and broadcast by ARY Digital since August, stars Saleem as Zaryab, a young woman recovering from a romantic betrayal, and Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar, a devout man whose tenderness has earned him the “green flag” label on Indian social media. ARY’s official YouTube channel is blocked in India, so Indian viewers watch through other channels.

The Lahore Times reported this week on how the serial has become a soft-power hit for Pakistan far beyond its home market. A similar fan gathering in Delhi the previous week, with quizzes and a virtual session with the director, had already divided opinion.

Part of a wider squeeze

The cancellations came in the same week that the All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that Netflix’s Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Pakistan’s first Netflix original starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, be barred from release in India, and calling for permanent legislation against Pakistani entertainment. The series premieres worldwide on Dec. 4; Netflix has not said whether Indian subscribers will be able to watch it.

India asked streaming platforms to drop Pakistani-origin content after the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-linked militants and Islamabad denied any role in, and the four-day military conflict that followed in May. Social media accounts of several Pakistani celebrities were blocked in India, and Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal was denied release.

For Pakistan, the episode underlines a paradox. Its dramas travel further than ever, carried by YouTube and diaspora audiences, yet Indian fans who want to watch them together risk police attention. Official contact remains thin, though a Pakistani minister visited Delhi this month for the first time since the 2025 clashes.