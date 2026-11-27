Fine-particle pollution runs at about 16 times the WHO limit as Multan Road touches 500 and Sargodha, Multan and Gujranwala record even worse air; hospitals report a rise in breathing and eye complaints.

LAHORE: Lahore remained the world’s most polluted major city on Friday, with hazardous smog hanging over the Punjab capital for another day and readings at some stations above 500, while other cities in the province recorded even worse air.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 on Friday morning, according to monitoring data cited by local media, with the highest reading on Multan Road at about 500. An independent monitor put Lahore’s real-time AQI at 340, in the “hazardous” band, at 4:41 a.m., with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) at 245 micrograms per cubic metre and the temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

That PM2.5 level is about 16 times the World Health Organization’s 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Worse outside Lahore

On Thursday, Lahore’s AQI reached 451, but several Punjab cities fared worse: Sargodha recorded 595, Multan 528, Gujranwala 478 and Faisalabad 459, with Dera Ghazi Khan at 443. Different networks reported Lahore between 377 and 451 that day, and some neighbourhoods exceeded 800, a spread that reflects differences in monitoring locations and the time readings are taken rather than any real improvement.

Smog combined with fog cut visibility on highways overnight, and the National Highways and Motorway Police closed several sections of the motorway network. Hospitals in the city reported a marked rise in patients with eye infections, breathing problems, asthma attacks and sore throats.

What Lahoris should do today

Doctors advise residents, especially children, older people and those with heart or lung disease, to limit time outdoors, keep windows closed during the morning and late evening when smog is thickest, wear N95 or equivalent masks outside, and use air purifiers where possible. Motorists should drive with fog lights and check motorway status before setting out.

Lahore’s air has been at hazardous levels for most of November. The city hit a peak of 647 earlier this month, Iqbal Town recorded a reading of 722, and the only real relief came on Nov. 13-14, when rain briefly pushed the AQI down to 111 before the smog returned.

Vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, crop-residue and waste burning and construction dust are the main sources, compounded in winter by cold, still air that traps pollutants near the ground. The provincial government has deployed road-washing machines, fined smoky vehicles and arrested violators, but experts say the crisis now lasts well beyond the winter months and has become a growing threat to health, agriculture and the economy.

The health toll is mounting. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, closely linked to polluted air, kills 3.4 million people a year worldwide, and Lahore’s hospitals see the impact every winter.