Housing minister says the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour is global recognition for Punjab’s interest-free loan scheme, as beneficiary families prepare to tell their stories at a showcase event in the south.

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin has ordered security, traffic and visitor arrangements for a special Apni Chhat Apna Ghar event in South Punjab, where the government plans to put families who built homes with interest-free loans in front of the public, weeks after the scheme won a United Nations award.

Chairing a preparatory meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, Yasin was briefed by the chief executive of the Urban Unit, the housing secretary, the director general of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and representatives of the Bank of Punjab, Akhuwat and the National Rural Support Programme. The Multan city police officer, the district administration and other officials joined by video link.

Receiving UN-Habitat’s Scroll of Honour for the programme was global recognition of the Punjab government’s welfare agenda, Yasin said. The South Punjab event would highlight the success stories and achievements of beneficiary families, he added, saying interest-free loans had helped thousands own a home, eased their lives and raised their living standards.

A global honour

UN-Habitat selected PHATA as one of five winners from 101 nominations worldwide, alongside entries from Brazil, Myanmar, Tunisia and the United Kingdom. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif received the award in Muscat on Oct. 5 at the global observance of World Habitat Day. Pakistan’s only previous Scroll of Honour came in 2007, for earthquake reconstruction.

Launched in August 2024, the programme lends to low-income families who already own a small plot. Loans had reached Rs284 billion by mid-October, and the number of households financed hit 225,000 by early November.

Yasin credited Maryam with allocating historic sums to public welfare and opening new avenues of development across Punjab, calling the scheme a practical expression of her people-centric vision.

Why the south matters

Holding the event in the south carries political weight. South Punjab’s districts have long pressed for a bigger share of development spending, and the government wants beneficiaries there to tell their own stories. The minister directed all departments and the district administration to ensure comprehensive arrangements, effective security, smooth traffic and facilities for participants.

The provincial information minister earlier cast the UN award as a national achievement rather than a partisan one.