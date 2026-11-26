Punjab Social Security teams have taken check-ups, lab tests, X-rays and dental care to 1,899 factories and shops since Nov. 1, with province-wide coverage promised by March.

LAHORE: Punjab’s social security mobile health units examined 15,043 workers at 1,899 factories and commercial sites in and around Lahore between Nov. 1 and Tuesday, and handed out more than 82,000 medicines free of charge, officials said.

The figures were presented at a review meeting at the Social Security head office chaired by Commissioner Social Security Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kharal.

The teams carried out 1,380 laboratory tests, 143 X-rays and 100 ultrasound examinations, while a mobile dental hospital performed 179 procedures, the meeting was told.

That is an average of more than 600 workers seen each day, or about eight per site, a model designed to bring check-ups to factory floors so workers do not lose wages travelling to hospital.

Kharal said healthcare during working hours was continuing without interruption. The service is being expanded in phases and will cover the whole of Punjab by March, he said.

The mobile units are run by the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution, which is funded by employer contributions for registered workers. The institution has been under pressure to widen its net, with officials ordering that unregistered workers be enrolled on priority, and the labour minister has made surprise visits to its hospitals over complaints of negligence.

Taking clinics to workplaces also matters during Lahore’s smog season, when respiratory illness rises sharply among people who spend long hours in dusty industrial areas.