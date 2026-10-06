Online Earning in Pakistan: Lahore Youth Turn To Freelancing

LAHORE: With prices rising faster than wages, more young Pakistanis are looking at online earning and freelancing as a way to make a living. A free seminar in Lahore, organised by the Muslim Youth League (MYL) with Apna Kamao, drew a large number of them.

The event was built around practical sessions on how to earn money online. Apna Kamao Director Malik Waqas Saeed spoke on e-commerce. MYL spokesman Zaman Saif led a hands-on session on digital products.

MYL President Tabish Qayyum told the participants not to lose hope. He urged them to learn new skills and build their careers. He said young people were an important national asset and should play an active part in the country’s development.

He said the aim of the MYL was to bring young people together for national service, without political or sectarian discrimination, and to help them move away from the politics of division and hate.

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Central Punjab President Engineer Haris Dar, PMML leader Mian Habib-ur-Rehman and MYL Central Punjab President Waqar Ahmed also spoke.

Why online earning in Pakistan is growing

The numbers explain the interest. Pakistan’s IT exports reached a record $4.6 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, up 21% from $3.814 billion a year earlier, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

Freelancers are a large part of that story. They earned a record $1.76 billion in foreign exchange in the same year, up 78% from $984 million. IT freelancers brought in more than $1.16 billion of that, and earnings from non-IT freelance work rose to $592 million. The Lahore Times has earlier reported on the rise in IT exports and freelance income.

For a young person with a laptop and an internet connection, this is work that pays in dollars and does not depend on a local job opening.

Inflation and the squeeze on young people

The pressure at home is real. Inflation stood at 10.3% in September, down from 11.1% in August but almost double the 5.8% of a year earlier. Motor fuel cost 37.73% more than a year ago, and electricity charges were up 32.46%.

The PMML, whose leaders spoke at the seminar, has criticised the recent petrol price increase and said the government has failed to give relief.

What freelancers in Pakistan still need

A seminar is a starting point, not a career. Analysts say the sector needs continued investment in digital infrastructure, skills training and secure online payment systems to keep growing.

Young people should also be careful. Real online earning takes months of practice, and offers that ask for money up front deserve suspicion.

The seminar ended with a youth dialogue and an open-mic session. Participants asked about the problems young people face and about governance. Members of the panel answered their questions and discussed possible solutions.