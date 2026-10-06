Lahore Biker With 113 Unpaid e-Challans Caught, Fined Rs190,000

LAHORE: A motorcycle with more than a hundred unpaid e-challans against it has been caught on Walton Road, and its rider has been fined Rs190,000.

Patrolling officers Ghulam Arabi and Tanveer stopped the motorcycle and checked its record. They found 113 e-challans. The rider had been caught 89 times without a helmet and 24 times jumping a traffic signal.

The motorcycle has been impounded at the Factory Area police station.

Lahore traffic police said the crackdown on people who do not pay their e-challans and digital challans will continue, to keep traffic in order. The force has also written to government departments whose vehicles have unpaid e-challans, asking them to clear their dues.

E-challans are now being issued in Lahore for more than 20 kinds of traffic violation, with the help of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Police urged citizens to follow traffic rules if they want to avoid them. The city has also been running a “no helmet, no entry” drive against motorcyclists.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore said action is being taken without exception against people who tamper with their number plates. Last month, 113 cases were registered over fake number plates in the city.