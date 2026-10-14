Lahore’s Kamahan Chowk Gets Rs35mn Makeover With 80-Foot Flagpole

LAHORE: Lahore’s Kamahan Chowk has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs35 million, with an 80-foot flagpole flying the national flag, a vertical dancing fountain and new landscaping, the city’s horticulture agency said on Wednesday.

Zeeshan Malik, special assistant to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, inaugurated the project, calling it a gift from the Punjab government to the people of Lahore. Horticulture Agency Lahore Managing Director Ahmad Usman Javed and Additional Managing Director Tasleem Akhtar Rao briefed him on the work.

The intersection in the city’s south, which serves the dense neighbourhoods around Kamahan, has until now had little of the landscaping seen at chowks in Gulberg or on the Mall.

Malik said the chief minister was paying special attention to making Lahore greener and more attractive, and that the government was committed to providing citizens with better facilities.

Large flagpoles have become a feature of Lahore’s recent beautification drive. The agency did not say who will meet the running costs of the fountain, or whether the Rs35 million covered maintenance.