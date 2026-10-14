MBBS Admissions Open With Rs50,000 Fee And No Hafiz Marks

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences in Lahore has issued Punjab’s MBBS and BDS admission policy for the 2026-27 session, setting annual tuition at public medical and dental colleges at Rs50,000 and confirming that no extra marks will be given for memorising the Quran.

UHS will run central admissions for public and private colleges in the province. Merit will be calculated with 50 percent weightage for the MDCAT, 40 percent for FSc pre-medical or equivalent and 10 percent for matriculation, the same formula used in previous sessions.

Candidates must have passed the MDCAT and scored at least 60 percent in their Grade 12 qualification, with biology and chemistry compulsory and physics or mathematics as an elective. Foreign qualifications need an IBCC equivalence certificate.

The policy cites the Pakistan Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education Regulations 2025 and a Supreme Court six-member bench judgment of April 4, 2023, in ruling out additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran.

Students applying for public colleges must list every college in order of preference, while private-sector applicants may choose as many as they like. Preferences can be edited until the deadline but are locked once it passes, and a college left off the list will not be considered for admission or upgradation.

Students who join a private college can waive their right to be upgraded to a better choice, a decision the policy says is final. Selected candidates must pay their college fee within three working days of a merit list being displayed, and must apply separately for MBBS and BDS.

Overseas Pakistanis selected on open merit will pay the same fee as local students. Competition will be stiff. In September’s MDCAT, 37,708 of 47,475 candidates in Punjab cleared the 55 percent threshold for MBBS.