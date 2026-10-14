BingX Adds US Stocks For Crypto Users As Pakistan Tightens Rules

LAHORE: Crypto exchange BingX said on Tuesday it had begun offering trading in more than 7,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds through brokerage provider Alpaca, letting eligible users pay with crypto tokens, as Pakistan moves to require such platforms to be licensed.

Users can fund trades with the USDT and USDC stablecoins, with no fiat deposit or separate brokerage account, starting from $5. Trading runs 24 hours a day, five days a week, with market and limit orders.

Unlike tokenised products that only track share prices, the company said the service gives access to actual US securities through Alpaca’s brokerage infrastructure, including custody, clearing and settlement.

“As markets become increasingly interconnected, developments across equities, commodities, currencies and digital assets can influence one another,” BingX Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Lee said. Alpaca co-founder and Chief Executive Yoshi Yokokawa said its systems let partners such as BingX add US equities alongside their existing products.

To promote the launch, BingX is running a $200,000 promotion until Oct 23 that gives eligible users $10 worth of Tesla stock after their first US share trade.

The statement did not define eligible users or say whether the service is open to customers in Pakistan. Under the Virtual Assets Act, 2026, firms must hold a licence from the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority before offering virtual asset services, and platforms already operating had to apply for a no-objection certificate by Sept 5 or cease operations.

The regulator granted initial clearance to Binance and HTX in December, and Bitget has since joined the process. Published reports have not listed BingX among the applicants, and the company did not say whether it has applied.

Founded in 2018, BingX says it has more than 40 million users and sponsors Chelsea FC and the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team. Alpaca says it supports over 10 million brokerage accounts in more than 50 countries.