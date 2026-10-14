Punjab Sends 46 More Drainage Machines To Seven Districts

LAHORE: Punjab has dispatched a seventh fleet of 46 drainage and sanitation machines to district water and sanitation agencies, extending a programme that has already supplied equipment to 15 districts as cities prepare for next year’s monsoon.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin handed over the machines on Wednesday to WASA Punjab Director General Tayyab Fareed. They will go to Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Nankana Sahib, among others. Earlier batches went to districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Jhang and Jhelum.

Yasin said the machinery would improve drainage, strengthen rainwater disposal and raise WASA’s operational capacity at the local level.

The government did not give the type of machines, their cost or how many have been delivered across all seven fleets.

Urban flooding has become a recurring test for Punjab’s cities. In August, Lahore recorded heavy rainfall that swamped low-lying areas, and smaller cities, which lack Lahore’s equipment and staff, have struggled more to clear water.