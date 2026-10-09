What Merkel’s Modest Flat Can Teach Pakistan’s Ruling Class

Every few months a message lands on Pakistani phones and makes grown men want to cry. It says that when Angela Merkel left office, Germans stepped on to their balconies and applauded for six minutes. It quotes her telling a reporter who mocked her repeated suit that she was a public servant, not a model.

I wanted it to be true. It is not. Fact-checkers in Europe went looking for that nationwide ovation as early as 2021 and found nothing, and no record exists of the press conference lines. The woman herself would probably be the first to say so.

The real record needs no decoration. Merkel governed Europe’s largest economy for 16 years, from 2005 to 2021, and through all of it kept living in the same flat in central Berlin that she and her husband had before she took office. The chancellor’s official quarters stayed largely unused.

Berliners got used to seeing her at the supermarket, pushing her own trolley. She was photographed in the same jackets and the same evening wear years apart and never seemed to notice the fuss. Her husband, Joachim Sauer, a chemistry professor, kept his university job and stayed out of the cameras’ way.

No brother became a minister. No cousin was handed a constituency. When she left there was no inquiry into palaces or offshore companies, only a military band playing songs she had chosen.

She is not a saint and never claimed to be. She owns a small weekend cottage north of Berlin, and Germans still argue about her decisions on Russian gas and refugees. Nobody argues about her bank balance.

Myths keep finding her all the same. When the European Parliament gave her its new Order of Merit this May, a rumour spread that the audience had been hired to clap. That one was false too.

Why does the invented version travel so well here? Because we are starved of the real thing. Our rulers, of every party, measure rank in motorcades, protocol officers and the size of the house the state provides. We have argued over Toshakhana watches and, most recently, over an Rs11 billion Gulfstream jet in Punjab.

Each fuel shock brings a fresh austerity drive of halved petrol quotas and early market closures, and each is forgotten by the next budget. Simplicity announced by notification is not simplicity. Merkel never issued a circular about her groceries.

The lesson is not that Germans are angels. It is that their system leaves a chancellor little to take and nowhere to hide it: declared assets, an audited office, a press that asks, courts that answer. Build those and the modest flat follows.

So forward the message if you must, but fix the facts first. Pakistan does not need a fairy tale about six minutes of applause. It needs leaders whose real lives could survive being told plainly.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.