SMIU Syndicate Sends FY2026-27 Budget To Senate For Approval

KARACHI: The Syndicate of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Wednesday recommended the university’s budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year to the Senate for consideration, at its 34th meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai.

Members reviewed key academic, administrative and financial matters. They underscored the importance of quality, modern education to national development and acknowledged SMIU’s continued focus on academic excellence, backed by the dedication and commitment of its faculty.

The meeting approved the minutes of previous meetings, as well as academic and administrative matters already considered by the university’s statutory bodies. Members discussed a range of institutional issues and took decisions aimed at strengthening the university’s academic and administrative functions.

Syndicate members expressed satisfaction with SMIU’s performance in several areas, particularly academic activities and institutional development, and reaffirmed the need to maintain educational standards and foster an environment conducive to teaching, learning and research.

Members also congratulated Prof Dr Sahrai on the Sitara-e-Imtiaz conferred on him by the Government of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by MUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tauha Hussain Ali; Suleiman Ahmed, Director In-Charge of the HEC Regional Centre; Asghar Ali Ghanghro, Additional Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department; former minister Haji Hanif Tayyab; Dr Stephen John, Dean of the Faculty of Education; Associate Professor Dr Subhash Babu; Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh; Assistant Professors Asif Husain Samo, Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and Quratulain Nazeer; officers’ representative Mushtaq Muhammad Gopang; and lecturer Shafique Ahmed.

The meeting ended with renewed emphasis on academic quality, effective governance and institutional development in pursuit of SMIU’s educational mission.

Founded in 1885 by Hassan Ali Effendi, Sindh Madressatul Islam is among the oldest educational institutions in the country and counts Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah among its alumni. It was granted university status in 2012.